Elderly woman drowns in Sweta Ganga lake in Puri

Puri: An unidentified elderly woman drowned in Sweta Ganga lake in Puri district. The Woman suspected to be a Kartika Habisiali.

According to sources, locals today found her body floating on the water and informed police about it following which IIC of Town Police Station along with fire services personnel rushed to the spot and fished out the body.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem and information have been sent to various police stations to identify the woman.

It is suspected that the elderly woman drowned while bathing at Swetaganga, one of the five sacred bathing places at Puri, with the commencement of the holy month of Kartik.