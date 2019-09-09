Elderly Woman Dies Minutes After Husband’s Death In Nayagarh

Nayagarh: “Love is life, and if you miss love, you miss life.” This popular saying proved true in case of an elderly woman from a small village in Nayagarh district.

The elderly woman, Sukuri Nayak, passed away minutes after hearing about the death of her husband Aintha Nayak (75). The couple hailed from Baunsiapada village under Itamati police limits in Nayagarh district.

According to sources, Aintha was suffering from age-related ailments following which he breathed his last at home late night on Sunday, while his wife was admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) owing to some illness for treatment.

After hearing Aintha’s death news Sukuri rushed to the home and collapsed on the floor after seeing her husband lifeless.

Soon the villagers gave her water to bring her to sense, but she had already died. Sukuri could not bear the pain of her husband’s death and died of terrible shock.

The unexpected death of the couple left the villagers shocked.

The villagers later made arrangements for the couple’s last rites. The bodies were taken in a procession to the village crematorium and were consigned to flames together.