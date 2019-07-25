Elderly woman dies after falling into drain in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, an elderly woman died after slipping into a rainwater-filled open drain near Salia Sahi in the capital city on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as T Akamma of Nayagarh Colony of Salia Sahi.

According to sources, many low-lying areas in the capital city inundated following rain since last night. The rainwater also filled several drains in the city.

The elderly woman was going for some work when she slipped into the drain and died. Her death sparked tension in the area with the angry locals blocking the Nayapalli VIP road in protest.

The protestors alleged that the entire Bhubaneswar become inundate even after a brief spell of rain. They said the death of people after falling into drains is not new. A boy had died after being swept away in drain water in Nayapalli area a few months back, they alleged.