Elderly man’s body carried on bicycle for cremation in Angul

Angul: Body of an elderly man was carried on a bicycle to the cremation ground near Rengali in Angul today on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Giridhari Ganda.

According to sources, the man died on Wednesday at his home. Giridhari, reportedly, has no family or relatives to perform his last rites. Hence, Giridhari’s body was lying in his house for around four hours as no one came forward to take the body for cremation.

Later, two villagers packed the body in a sack and carried it on a cycle to the nearest cremation ground and buried the body, informed sources.