Elderly man’s body carried on bicycle for cremation in Angul

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
body carried on bicycle
Representational Image
7

Angul: Body of an elderly man was carried on a bicycle to the cremation ground near Rengali in Angul today on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Giridhari Ganda.

Related Posts

Sanitation workers go on cease work stir over non-payment of…

Heavy downpour cripples normal life, several villages…

Minor Boy Dies Of Snakebite In Angul

According to sources, the man died on Wednesday at his home. Giridhari, reportedly, has no family or relatives to perform his last rites. Hence, Giridhari’s body was lying in his house for around four hours as no one came forward to take the body for cremation.

Later, two villagers packed the body in a sack and carried it on a cycle to the nearest cremation ground and buried the body, informed sources.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Sanitation workers go on cease work stir over non-payment of…

Heavy downpour cripples normal life, several villages…

Minor Boy Dies Of Snakebite In Angul

1 of 1,775