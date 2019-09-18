Elderly man trampled to death in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: An elderly man was trampled to death by a tusker at Deobhubanpur village under Ujalpur Forest Range in Sundargarh district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Dharo Barla (50) of the same locality.

According to sources, Dharo was sleeping at the verandah of his house in an inebriated state last night. Meanwhile, a pachyderm, who entered into the village in search of food, lifted him with its trunk and crushed him to death on the spot.

Later, the jumbo went on a rampage destroying many houses in the village. On being informed, Forest department officials reached the spot and drive the animal into the forest.

A case of unnatural death into the incident was registered and a probe was initiated, sources added.