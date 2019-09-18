Elderly man trampled to death in Sundargarh

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Elderly man trampled to death
7

Sundargarh: An elderly man was trampled to death by a tusker at Deobhubanpur village under Ujalpur Forest Range in Sundargarh district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Dharo Barla (50) of the same locality.

Related Posts

Four cattle, 8 goats charred to death in Kendrapara village

Nurse Niharika murder: Six including deceased’s…

2 killed, 6 hurt as truck hits Bolero in Keonjhar

According to sources, Dharo was sleeping at the verandah of his house in an inebriated state last night. Meanwhile, a pachyderm, who entered into the village in search of food, lifted him with its trunk and crushed him to death on the spot.

Later, the jumbo went on a rampage destroying many houses in the village. On being informed, Forest department officials reached the spot and drive the animal into the forest.

A case of unnatural death into the incident was registered and a probe was initiated, sources added.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Four cattle, 8 goats charred to death in Kendrapara village

Nurse Niharika murder: Six including deceased’s…

2 killed, 6 hurt as truck hits Bolero in Keonjhar

1 of 1,822