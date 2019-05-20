Elderly man trampled to death in Dhenkanal village

Dhenkanal: An elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Gunadei village under Motanga Police limits in Dhenkanal district today morning.

The deceased was identified as Mangaraj Patra of the same locality.

According to sources, Patra was busy plucking mangoes this morning when he confronted with the pachyderm. The wild elephant lifted the man and trampled him to death.

On receiving information about the incident, forest department personnel rushed to the spot and drove the pachyderm into the forest.

Fumed over the incident, locals blocked the NH 55 demanding compensation to the kin of the deceased, sources said.