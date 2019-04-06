Elderly man trampled to death by elephant in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: An elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Jhuparangapatrapalli village under Gopalpur forest range in Sundargrah district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Murali Sa of Chuparangapatrapalli area.

According to sources, Murali was busy in collecting Mahula in the forest when the pachyderm attacked him, leading to his death on the spot.

Forest officials reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.