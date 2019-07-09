Elderly man trampled to death by elephant in Keonjhar

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Elderly man trampled to death by elephant
Representational image
0

Keonjhar: An elderly man was trampled to death by an elephant at Daanla village under Banshapal block in Keonjhar district on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately known.

Related Posts

Unknown vehicle runs over 2 toy seller minor boys in…

Water level in Hirakud Dam rises due to incessant rain

College girl student among two killed in road mishap

According to sources, the victim was standing on the roadside when he confronted with the pachyderm. The elephant then lifted him on his trunk and threw away. As a result, the elderly man died on the spot.

On being informed, forest officials rushed to the spot and launched a probe.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.