Elderly man trampled to death by elephant in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: An elderly man was trampled to death by an elephant at Daanla village under Banshapal block in Keonjhar district on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately known.

According to sources, the victim was standing on the roadside when he confronted with the pachyderm. The elephant then lifted him on his trunk and threw away. As a result, the elderly man died on the spot.

On being informed, forest officials rushed to the spot and launched a probe.