Elderly man mowed down by truck in Angul

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
elderly man
16

Angul: An elderly man was killed in a road mishap today after the two-wheeler he was riding was hit by a truck on NH-55 near Hanuman Bazar in Angul district.

The deceased was identified as Gopabandhu Acharya (75) of Amalapada area in this district.

Related Posts

Blood-soaked body of youth found in Keonjhar

Olive Ridley Turtle hatchlings released into sea near…

Seven including four school kids hurt as auto-rickshaw…

According to sources, the mishap occurred while Gopabandhu was Acharya was returning home from Hanuman Bazaar on a scooter. In the meantime, a Cuttack-bound goods-laden truck from Sambalpur ran over the elderly man killing him on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem. The cops have also seized the truck and registered a case regarding the incident, sources added.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.