Elderly man killed, wife critical in attack by miscreants in Mayurbhanj village

Mayurbhanj: An elderly man was killed while his wife sustained critical injuries after being allegedly attacked by unidentified miscreants at Jaraka village under Mahuladiha police limits in Mayurbhnaj district on Thursday night.

According to sources, the elderly couple was fast asleep at their home last night when some unidentified miscreants allegedly barged into their house and attacked them with sharp weapons.

The elderly couple was immediately rescued to the hospital where the man was declared dead by doctors. The condition of his wife is stated to be critical as the miscreants have chopped off her thumb before fleeing the spot.

On being informed about the incident, police along with a scientific team rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the matter.