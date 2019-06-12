Elderly man killed in mob attack; four detained

Angul: An elderly man was allegedly killed by a group of locals in front of village panchayat at Guharpasi village under Chendipada police limits in Angul district on Wednesday.

According to sources, an argument ensued between the victim and some locals of the village over catching of fish. Later, a meeting was called in the village panchayat to settle down the issue. But the situation worsened after a group of locals thrashed him mercilessly.

The elderly man was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

On being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the matter. Reportedly, police have detained four persons in this connection.