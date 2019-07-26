Elderly man hurt in boar attack in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: An elderly man was injured after being attacked by a wild boar in Lehangapalli Sahi under Fatehgarh police limits in Nayagarh district on Friday.

The critically injured man has been identified as Magi Charan Nayak of the same locality.

According to sources, Nayak was out of his house this morning when he came across the wild boar which suddenly attacked him.

Nayak sustained grievous injuries on his hands and leg in the attack. He was immediately rescued and admitted to Bhapur community health centre.

On being informed, the forest officials reached the village and dispersed the boar from the human settlement.