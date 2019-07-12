Elderly man hurt after being hit by city bus

Bhubaneswar: An elderly man was injured in a road mishap after a city bus hit his two-wheeler near Red Cross square in Bhubaneswar today.

The victim has been identified as Babaji Sethi (70).

According to sources, the mishap occurred while Sethi was riding his scooter when the city bus travelling from Shastrinagar hit him near Red Cross square leaving the septuagenarian with critical injuries.

The injured man was immediately rescued and admitted to Capital Hospital. However, the incident caused disruption in vehicular movement on the busy road for some while.

On being informed, Kharabelanagar police reached the spot and seized the ill-fated vehicle while arresting the bus driver, sources said.