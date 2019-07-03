Elderly man drowns in Kusabhadra River

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Elderly man drowns
10

Konark: The body of an elderly man who drowned in Kusabhadra river here today has been retrieved by the Fire department personnel.

The deceased hailed from Balisahi area under Begunia police limits, sources said.

Related Posts

Looters’ gang busted in Sundargarh, 7 held

Youth beaten to death in Jagatsinghpur

165 kg of ganja seized in Malkangiri, two held

According to reports, the elderly man was helping a herd of cattle cross the river when he was swept away by strong currents and went under.

On being informed, the fire department personnel reached the spot and retrieved the body from deep water.

The body will be handed over to the family members after the post-mortem, sources added.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.