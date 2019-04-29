Elderly man dies in tusker attack in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: An elderly man died in an attack by a wild tusker in a cashew plantation at Kumusi Dengeisuni under Mahabirod forest range in Dhenkanal district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Narottama Dehury, a resident of Sogara village under Tumusinga police limits. He was working was a guard in the cashew plantation.

According to reports, Dehury had gone to attend nature’s call at around 4 am today when he came across a wild tusker. The pachyderm lifted Dehury on his tusk and threw him away to a distance, resulting in his death.

On intimation, forest personnel including ranger, forester along with Saanda outpost in-charge reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to Parjanga Community Health Centre (CHC).

As compensation, a check of Rs 40,000 has been handed over to the family of the deceased man and the rest amount will be given after completion of documents, informed the forest ranger.