Elderly man dies in tusker attack in Dhenkanal

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
tusker attack
Representational image
6

Dhenkanal: An elderly man died in an attack by a wild tusker in a cashew plantation at Kumusi Dengeisuni under Mahabirod forest range in Dhenkanal district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Narottama Dehury, a resident of Sogara village under Tumusinga police limits. He was working was a guard in the cashew plantation.

Related Posts

Youth held for stealing motorcycle in Deogarh

Phase IV polls in Odisha: Candidates of different parties…

Man killed in group attack in Ganjam

According to reports, Dehury had gone to attend nature’s call at around 4 am today when he came across a wild tusker. The pachyderm lifted Dehury on his tusk and threw him away to a distance, resulting in his death.

On intimation, forest personnel including ranger, forester along with Saanda outpost in-charge reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to Parjanga Community Health Centre (CHC).

As compensation, a check of Rs 40,000 has been handed over to the family of the deceased man and the rest amount will be given after completion of documents, informed the forest ranger.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.