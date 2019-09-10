Elderly man dies in monkey attack in Cuttack

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
monkey attack
Representational Image
10

Cuttack: An elderly man died after being attacked by a monkey at Khairapada village under Nandankanan police limits in Cuttack district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Haras Mahanty, a resident of Khairapada village.

According to sources, Mahanty was plucking flowers early morning today when the primate leaped from a tree and attacked him.

Following which Mahanty fell down and sustained severe head injuries. He died due to excessive bleeding on the spot.

Sources said a monkey has been creating havoc in Gandarpur and Khairapoda village for past few days. As many as 10 persons have been injured in the monkey attack so far.

pragativadinewsservice
