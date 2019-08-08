Elderly man critical in bear attack in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: An elderly man was critically injured after a wild bear attacked him early on Thursday morning in a forest near Khuntapada village under Telkoi forest range in Keonjhar district.

The victim has been identified as Akhila Mukhi.

According to sources, Akhila went to the nearby forest area along with few other villagers in order to grab mushrooms. However, while collecting the mushrooms, he encountered three bears out of which one animal attacked him suddenly.

Akhila, who sustained grievous injuries on his head, was immediately rushed to a Telkoi CHC and was later shifted to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital as his health condition deteriorated.

