Elderly man beaten to death by son in Kendrapara village

Kendrapara: In a shocking incident, an elderly man was beaten to death allegedly by his son over family feud in Gulnagar village under Town police in Kendrapara district today. The deceased has been identified as Ghanashyam Sethi (70).

According to sources, the accused, identified as Jagannath Sethi(40) alias Jaga instructed his father having chicken curry while eating the meal.

In an inebriated condition, Jaga returned to his house and had an argument over failed to get chicken curry in meals. The argument took an ugly turn when Jaga attacked the elderly man with a wooden plank leading to his death on the spot. Following this, Jaga’s mother lodged a complaint against Jaga with Town police station.

Acting on the plaint, police have arrested Jaga, registered a case (279/2019) under Section 302 of the IPC and sent the body of his father to Kendrapara DHH for postmortem.

Further investigation in this regard is underway, said an official.