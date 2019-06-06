Elderly man, 8 cattle killed in lightning strike

Balasore/Kendrapara: An elderly man died while three persons were critically injured after being struck by lightning at separate places in the state on Wednesday.

Three persons were critically injured after being struck by lightning at separate places of Khaira block in Balasore district. This apart, as many as seven rooms were also gutted after a lightning struck Sanakumari village under the block late last night.

In a similar incident, an elderly man died due to a lightning strike at Garajanga village under Marshaghai block in Kendrapara district.

The deceased was identified as Sarat Mohanty (64). He was a retired employee of the Postal Department.

Mohanty was plucking flowers from a tree near his house early this morning around 5 am when lightning struck killing him on the spot.

In another incident, eight cattle were killed in lightning at Gurubai village under Krushnaprasad block of Puri district last night when the animals were standing under a tree.