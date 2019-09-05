Elderly couple found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jajpur

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Elderly couple found dead
Representational Image
12

Jajpur: An elderly couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Kotpur village under Mangalpur police limits in Jajpur district on Thursday.

The deceased persons were identified as Ghanashyam Khatua and his wife Taramani Khatua.

According to sources, some locals spotted the bodies today morning and alerted the same to the police. Police reached the spot and seized the corpses for post-mortem.

While the exact cause behind the death of the couple is yet to be ascertained, police suspect that they might have committed suicide over a family dispute.

Cops have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident, sources added.

