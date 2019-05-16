Elan Group ties up with Ajay Devgn’s NY Cinemas to set up multiplex in Gurugram

New Delhi: India’s leading Real Estate firm, Elan Group, has reportedly tied up with NY Cinemas, a venture by Ajay Devgn, to set up a 5-screen multiplex in Gurugram.

Noted film critic took to his Twitter handle and shared the news.

Realty firm Elan Group ties up with NY Cinemas, a venture by Ajay Devgn, to set up a multiplex in Gurugram… This is the first ever tie-up of NY Cinemas in North India… A 5-screen multiplex is coming up there… Ajay's NY Cinemas is eyeing 250 screens in next 4-5 years.



This is the first ever tie-up of NY Cinemas in north India. Currently, NY Cinemas has 15 operational screens across the country and has already signed 60 more.

Devgn, who launched a multiplex chain under the brand name NY Cinemas, is targeting 250 screens in the next 4-5 years.

As per reports, Elan Group is developing a luxury retail project ‘Elan Epin’ at Gurugram with a built-up area of 7.5 lakh sq ft at a cost of Rs 450 crore. This project will house a 5 silver screen multiplex with an area of 46,000 sq ft.

Earlier, the Elan group had a tie-up with PVR Cinema for 15 screens in its various commercial projects in Gurugram.