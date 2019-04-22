Elaborate security arrangements in twin cities on voting day

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police has made elaborate security arrangements in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar where voting will be held on Tuesday.

As many as 30 platoons of police personnel will be deployed in the state capital while 15 platoons of police will be deployed in Cuttack on the day of the voting.

The police said that 383 booths out of 1156 have been identified as sensitive in Bhubaneswar. Similarly, 234 sensitive booths are there in Cuttack out of 709 booths.

“Six and five companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will be mobilised in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack respectively. Around 200 officers along with 50 mobile squads and 32 PCR vans will be engaged in Bhubaneswar only,” said a police official.

The police said that concerned police stations have been asked to intensify night patrolling in the state capital to prevent the flow of money and liquor.

“Police stations have also been asked to frisk the vehicles thoroughly during blocking. Besides, they have also been asked to keep a watch on trouble-mongers in their respective areas,” added the police official.

The state capital witnessed two incidents of poll-related violence on Sunday when miscreants hurled bombs at BJP candidate Jagannath Pradhan and BJD candidate Ananta Narayan Jena.