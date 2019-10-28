‘Ek Onkar’ painted on tail of Air India’s Boeing 787

New Delhi: In a historic move, Air India painted ‘Ek Onkar’ on its aircraft to mark the 550th birth anniversary of the first guru and the founder of the Sikh faith Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The national carrier has put the religious symbol on its Boeing 787 aircraft.

The aircraft will fly three times in a week between Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar and London Stansted Airport from October 31st onwards. This is an inaugural flight launched by the national carrier to facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Punjab on the special occasion.

The airline will be serving passengers travelling on the Amritsar-London 256-seater Dreamliner ‘Punjabi-flavoured’ meals to enhance their experience.

In addition, Air India has also started a special domestic flight from Amritsar to Patna in the eastern state of Bihar in an aim to connect Golden Temple and Patna Sahib- two of the five Sikh gurdwaras recognised as Takhts (seats of authority) as part of the historic celebrations.