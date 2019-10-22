Eight yellow Anacondas & three Nile crocodiles arrive at Nandankanan zoo

Twin City
Nandankanan zoo
Barang: Visitors will now get a glimpse of some new species of reptiles in the animal safari of Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) here as the authorities have brought yellow Anaconda snakes and Nile crocodiles.

According to sources, the zoo authorities have brought eight yellow Anaconda snakes (4 male, 4 female) and three Nile crocodiles from Tamil Nadu. The Madras Crocodile Bank Trust in Tamil Nadu shifted the reptiles to NZP which reached today.

As part of the animal exchange programme, the reptiles have been brought to the zoo. With the arrival of the two new reptiles, the number of species reached 158, an official said.

All the yellow Anaconda snakes which are almost 4.5ft long, reached at the zoo in specially packed boxes under the supervision of an experts’ team. The snakes will be given alive mice and rats to eat. When they will grow up, hens and cocks will be given to them, sources said.

Notably, the yellow anaconda, also known as the Paraguayan anaconda is a boa species endemic to southern South America. It is one of the largest snakes in the world but smaller than its close relative, the green anaconda. Like all boas and pythons, it is non-venomous and no subspecies are currently recognised.

