Eight sluice gates of Hirakud Dam opened

Sambalpur: The Hirakud dam authorities on Thursday opened eight sluice gates of the reservoir following the rise in water level due to incessant rain in the upper catchment area.

The total storage capacity of the dam stands at 630 feet.

According to sources, the water level of the reservoir increased due to incessant rain in the state. In order to maintain the water level in the reservoir, the dam authorities today decided to open the gates.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the districts of Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar and several other parts of Odisha under the impact of well-marked low pressure.

