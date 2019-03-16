Eight rooms of four families gutted in fire in Rayagada

Rayagada: As many as eight rooms belonging to four families were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Naida Haripur village in Gunupur in Rayagada district.

Though no loss of life has been reported, property worth lakhs were reduced to ashes in the blaze.

After receiving information about the mishap, fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

Though the actual reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that a short circuit might have triggered the fire, sources said.