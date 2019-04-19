Eight polling officials suspended by Nayagarh district administration

Nayagarh: Hours after the Bargarh district administration suspended six polling officials for dereliction of duty, Nayagarh collector N Thirumala Naik suspended eight polling officials.

The suspended officials include two presiding officers, two sector officers and four polling officers.

The district administration officials said that four of the officials were suspended for not joining the poll duty. Voting in two booths – 210 and 222 – in Daspalla assembly constituency in the district could not be held due to error in handling of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). The Chief Electoral Officer will soon declare the date for re-polling at both the booths.

Similarly, voting was suspended in one booth each in Bonai and Sundergarh Assembly Constituencies and two booths in Bargarh LS constituencies were suspended due to error by the polling officials.