Eight labourers taken ill after consuming poisonous mushroom

Eight labourers taken ill
Rayagada: Eight labourers engaged in a road construction work at Godipari in Kalyansinghpur block fell  ill after they consumed poisonous mushroom on Saturday night.

According to sources, the victims had consumed poisonous mushroom last night after which they complained of uneasiness and nausea. Following this, they were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Reportedly, all the critically ill victims have been admitted to the hospital where their health condition is stated to be stable.

Although the actual reason behind the illness has not been ascertained, doctors suspected it to be a case of food poisoning, sources said.

