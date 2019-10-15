Eight Killed In Separate Road Mishaps In Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: As many as eight persons were killed and four others sustained critical injuries in two separate road mishaps in Tehri Garhwal and Roorkee areas of Uttarakhand today.

In Nainbagh area of Tehri Garhwal district, five of the family including a 1-year-old baby and 17-year-old boy killed and two others were injured after the car they were travelling in fell into a 300m gorge near Yamuna river.

The rescue team recovered the bodies from the accident spot and also rushed the two injured to a nearby hospital for treatment from where they were airlifted to Jolly Grant hospital in Dehradun.

In another incident, three people were killed while two others were injured after their car hit a truck coming from the opposite side.

The two injured after providing primary treatment in a nearby hospital were shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.