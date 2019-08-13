Eight killed in rain, flood-related mishaps: Odisha SRC

Bhubaneswar: As many as eight persons have been killed in rain and flood-related mishaps in the last 24 hours, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) today.

Addressing a presser at the Lok Seva Bhawan (formerly Odisha Secretariat) here, SRC Bishnupada Sethi informed that an average rainfall of 66.6 mm has been recorded in the last 24 hours with Kalahandi district’s Karlamunda block recording the maximum rainfall of 608 mm.

Sethi informed that five districts have recorded highest rainfall. Bolangir recorded 226.3 mm rainfall, followed by Boudh-169.7 mm, Kalahandi-160.4 mm, Sonepur-139.6 mm and Kandhamal- 125 mm.

While two blocks- Madanpur-Rampur of Kalahandi and Gudvella of Bolangir district- recorded over 400 mm rainfall, four other blocks-Kantamal, Deogaon, Baliguda and Saintala- recorded 300-400 mm rainfall. This apart, Puintala, Bolangir, Narla, and Titlagarh received 200-300 mm rainfall and 40 other blocks recorded 100-200 mm rainfall, the SRC said.

The SRC further said that floodwater in all major rivers in the state is flowing below the danger mark and seven ODRAF teams along with Fire Service personnel have been pressed into service for rescue operation in Boudh, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Kandhamal districts.