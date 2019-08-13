Eight killed in rain, flood-related mishaps: Odisha SRC

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Eight killed
0

Bhubaneswar: As many as eight persons have been killed in rain and flood-related mishaps in the last 24 hours, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) today.

Addressing a presser at the Lok Seva Bhawan (formerly Odisha Secretariat) here, SRC Bishnupada Sethi informed that an average rainfall of 66.6 mm has been recorded in the last 24 hours with Kalahandi district’s Karlamunda block recording the maximum rainfall of 608 mm.

Related Posts

Thundershower and lightning alert for 14 Odisha dists

Rainfall in Odisha in next 24 hours

Kashmir is an internal matter, India tells China

Sethi informed that five districts have recorded highest rainfall. Bolangir recorded 226.3 mm rainfall, followed by Boudh-169.7 mm, Kalahandi-160.4 mm, Sonepur-139.6 mm and Kandhamal- 125 mm.

While two blocks- Madanpur-Rampur of Kalahandi and Gudvella of Bolangir district- recorded over 400 mm rainfall, four other blocks-Kantamal, Deogaon, Baliguda and Saintala- recorded 300-400 mm rainfall. This apart, Puintala, Bolangir, Narla, and Titlagarh received 200-300 mm rainfall and 40 other blocks recorded 100-200 mm rainfall, the SRC said.

The SRC further said that floodwater in all major rivers in the state is flowing below the danger mark and seven ODRAF teams along with Fire Service personnel have been pressed into service for rescue operation in Boudh, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Kandhamal districts.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.