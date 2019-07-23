Eight killed, 4 missing in landslides triggered by heavy rains in Nepal

Kathmandu: At least eight persons including four children were killed in landslides triggered by heavy rains in Gulmi district in Nepal on Tuesday.

According to officials, four people are still missing and two others have been injured in different parts of Satyawati Rural Municipality of the district.

Six persons lost their lives and two missing in Limgha area when their houses collapsed and buried due to landslides triggered by heavy rains since Monday.

Two people have been killed and two others injured in Thulo Lumpek area, while two persons missing in Sindi area. Rescue and relief work is underway, officials further informed.