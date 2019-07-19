Eight killed, 33 hurt in explosion outside Kabul University

Kabul: At least eight people have been killed and 33 others injured after an explosion struck near the south entrance to Kabul University, Afghanistan’s Health Ministry said on Friday.

Dr. Wahidullah Mayar, the Health Ministry spokesman, wrote on Twitter that eight died and another 33 people were wounded in Friday’s explosion.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility and it was not clear if the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber or remotely detonated.

Ferdous Faramarz, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said two vehicles caught fire after the blast. He said police defused a second bomb that was placed close to the explosion site.

The explosion occurred as students were waiting outside Kabul University to attend exams.

The blast came after at least 12 people were killed and almost 90 wounded on July 18 when Taliban militants detonated two car bombs at a gate outside police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar.

After the car bombs, Taliban gunmen opened fire from nearby positions, triggering a battle with security forces, said Tadeen Khan, the city’s police chief. The attackers targeted the counternarcotics wing of the police, Khan said.