Eight hurt in series road accident in Balasore; drunk driver thrashed

Nilagiri: As many as eight persons have been injured in a series road accident caused by a drunk driver in Nilagiri area in Balasore district. The identity of the driver is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, an over-speeding poultry-feeds laden truck hit a car and a motorcycle near Podashula square. Then the driver again hit other vehicles leaving more injured. After the drunk driver injured several people and left one battling for life, local tried to bring him down.

The accused driver was attempting to escape when locals caught him and thrashed black and blue before handing him over to the police.