Eight hurt in series road accident in Balasore; drunk driver thrashed

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
drunk driver thrashed
26

Nilagiri: As many as eight persons have been injured in a series road accident caused by a drunk driver in Nilagiri area in Balasore district. The identity of the driver is yet to be ascertained.

Related Posts

Vedanta Jharsuguda conducts voluntary Blood Donation Camp

Gambling den raided in Ganjam, 12 held

Landslide On Rourkela-Ranchi Route; Four Trains Halted

According to sources, an over-speeding poultry-feeds laden truck hit a car and a motorcycle near Podashula square. Then the driver again hit other vehicles leaving more injured. After the drunk driver injured several people and left one battling for life, local tried to bring him down.

The accused driver was attempting to escape when locals caught him and thrashed black and blue before handing him over to the police.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Vedanta Jharsuguda conducts voluntary Blood Donation Camp

Gambling den raided in Ganjam, 12 held

Landslide On Rourkela-Ranchi Route; Four Trains Halted

1 of 2,133