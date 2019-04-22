Eight held for attack on Niranjan Patnaik’s convoy; Badri Patra moves Odisha CEO

Bhubaneswar: As many as eight persons have been arrested by Ramchandrapur police for their alleged involvement in the attack on OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik’s convoy.

Based on the complaint filed by State Congress Chief, Ramchandrapur police has zeroed in on eight persons for their suspected role in the attack of the Congress workers.

According to the complaint by Patnaik, they were attacked by a group of youths at Bhandaripoda Chhak while returning from campaigning at Gadabandhagoda Dantia village under Ghasipura Assembly constituency at around 5.30 pm.

Six Congress workers including the OPCC chief were injured in the unexpected attack and were rushed to Anandpur hospital for preliminary treatment. Reportedly, three of them have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Ghasipura which is going to polls tomorrow (April 23) is witnessing a high-profile contest between OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik and BJD’s minister Badri Narayan Patra.

The District Congress has alleged that the attack was orchestrated on the behest of Minister Badri Patra’s son Debashis Patra and the entire attack took place in his presence.

On the other hand, BJD’s MLA candidate for Ghasipura, Badri Narayan Patra has apprised the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) that goons, armed with weapons, are terrorising the people in Ghasipura Assembly Constituency to cast votes in the favour of Niranjan Pattnaik.

Patra further urged the Odisha CEO to take strict action against the hooligans in order to ensure free and fair elections in the Ghasipura Assembly segment.

