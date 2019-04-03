Eight fishermen arrested for illegally fishing in Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary

Kendrapara: Forest department officials on Wednesday arrested eight fishermen on charges of illegally catching fish in the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in Kendrapara district.

Besides arresting the fishermen, the forest officials have also seized the trawler which was being used for fishing in the banned zone of the sanctuary.

Acting on reliable information about the illegal fishing in the Olive Ridley sea turtle concentration zones, Rajnagar forest department conducted a patrolling at the marine sanctuary and arrested the eight fishermen red-handed

A case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 was registered and the arrested persons will be produced before a local court, sources said.

In a bid to protect sea turtles, the government in 1997 declared Gahirmatha as a marine sanctuary and banned fishing in the area between November 1 and to May 31 every year.