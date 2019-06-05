Eid-ul-Fitr: Naveen Extends Greetings To All

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday greeted the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of  Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Odisha CM took to his Twitter handle and wrote: “May the spirit of Eid bring happiness and strengthen the spirit of brotherhood & amity in the society.”

Eid al-Fitr also called the “Festival of Breaking the Fast”, is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan as people around the world celebrate the auspicious festival. The celebrations begin with the sighting of the Eid.

