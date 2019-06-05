Eid-ul-Fitr: Naveen Extends Greetings To All

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday greeted the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Odisha CM took to his Twitter handle and wrote: “May the spirit of Eid bring happiness and strengthen the spirit of brotherhood & amity in the society.”

<>

Warm greetings for all on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of Eid bring happiness and strengthen the spirit of brotherhood & amity in the society. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/M7X2Y46u8K — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 5, 2019



</>

Eid al-Fitr also called the “Festival of Breaking the Fast”, is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan as people around the world celebrate the auspicious festival. The celebrations begin with the sighting of the Eid.