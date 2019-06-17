Egypt’s former president Mohamed Morsi faints in court, dies

Cairo: Former President of Egypt, Mohamed Morsi, died after collapsing in court during a session on Monday, according to state media. He was 67.

According to the reports of the State TV, Morsi appeared in a court today where hearing was being held in connection with espionage charges against him. Suddenly, he collapsed in the courtroom and died.

Morsi was elected as the President in 2012 in the country’s first democratic elections after the end of President Hosni Mubarak’s 30-year rule. However, a year after assuming office, he was ousted following mass protests and a military coup in July 2013.