Eggs hurled on Naveen’s carcade; ex-MLA, supporters detained

Bolangir: Eggs were reportedly hurled at Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s carcade near Salebhatta in Bolangir district on Monday.

According to sources, the incident took place when the Chief Minister was on his way to Bargarh after attending a roadshow.

Following the incident, the police personnel resorted to lathi charge and conducted flag march in the area to control the situation.

The police have detained former MLA Bal Gopal Mishra and his supporters in connection with the incident. They are being interrogated, the police said.