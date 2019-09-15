Efforts to tow stranded Jin Hwa 32 cargo vessel fails

Jin Hwa 32
Puri: A tugboat, MV Cheetah, which had arrived in Chilika yesterday to salvage the stranded Jin Hwa 32 Ship, reportedly failed to move the Malaysian cargo vessel even after three-hour-long ordeal today.

As per sources, a 15-member team this morning started the process of towing the cargo ship which has tilted to one side but failed to move the ship even an inch.

The ship’s hull portion is buried 50-60 per cent under the sand due to high tides as a result which it has become a tough job for the team to tow it to deep waters, sources added.

