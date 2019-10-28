Efforts To Rescue Toddler From Borewell Enter 4th Day

Chennai: Reuse operation to safely bring out the two-year-old boy who fell into an abandoned borewell in a village in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district entered the fourth day on Monday.

As per reports, the boy fell into the borewell at around 5.30 pm on Friday and got stuck at 30 feet. Late at night, he fell further down to about 100 feet.

Speaking to media persons Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar said, “the rig deployed to dig a hole near the borewell has gone to a depth of only about 40-ft owing to the rocky terrain.”

