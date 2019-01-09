Efforts on to rescue baby croc from Nandankanan tiger enclosure

Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) have initiated efforts to rescue a baby crocodile found inside the tiger enclosure yesterday.

As per sources, the baby crocodile was spotted by some visitors yesterday afternoon inside a water body at enclosure number 33 (A), which houses white tiger Samrat, Royal Bengal Tigress Renuka and two tiger cubs.

When informed, the zoo authorities reached the enclosure and launched a rescue operation to protect the reptile from the big cat.

However, the white tiger had not harmed the baby crocodile yet, sources said.

The Nandankanan employees had tried to catch the crocodile from the water yesterday but the operation was halted mid-way due to sunset.

While the rescue operation resumed today morning, the authorities are yet to grab the two-month-old reptile, sources added.