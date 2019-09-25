Education minister launches ‘Odisha Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar’

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to boost cleanliness among the school-going children and teachers, the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das today announced the launch of ‘Odisha Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar’.

A mobile app was also simultaneously launched at the event through which all the interested schools can participate by registering themselves. The schools will need to voluntarily apply for the award online through the Android app, the SME minister said.

There will be a Star-Rating system to judge the cleanliness of the schools. The schools which will score between 90 to 100 per cent will be rated as five-star. Whereas schools with 75-89% cleanliness will be given four-star.

“A total of 1,256 schools will get the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar at the block level, 240 schools at the district level and 40 educational institutions at the State level. Rs 2,000 will be given as the award to schools at the block level, Rs 5,000 at the district level and Rs 10,000 at the State level,” the S&ME minister added.

Reportedly, the last date for filing the application is October 14, 2019. From 15 to 31 October the judges will scrutinise the applications and select the winners.