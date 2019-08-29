Education In A Shambles In Khallikote School

Berhampur: A severe shortage of teachers has badly affected the education at Model High School in Tulasipur village of Khallikote in Ganjam district.

According to sources, the school which has a strength of nearly 249 students is reeling under acute shortage of teaching staff. At present, there are only eight teachers who are teaching students of Class I to VIII.

As there is not a single teacher to teach students of Class-IX and X, 51 students of both the classes are also being taught by the primary teachers. Besides, due to the absence of Hindi, Sanskrit, PET and art teachers, there is no extracurricular development among the students, added sources.

Owing to the absence of high school teachers students of Class IX and X are forced to study in the primary building. The new high school building is lying vacant being enclosed by trees and bushes.

Moreover, the school is not having a permanent headmaster which is further worsening the situation. At present, the school is being run by a Level-3 in-charge teacher.