ED to request Interpol for Red Corner Notice against Zakir Naik

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will soon move to Interpol for issue of Red Corner Notice (RCN) against ‘hate preacher’ Zakir Naik.

The ED has also requested the extradition of controversial Islamic preacher from Malaysia. The development comes after the probe agency secured a non-bailable warrant against Naik from a Mumbai special court.

According to reports, the agency had filed a charge-sheet against Zakir Naik and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Malaysia had also signed an extradition treaty with India in 2010 and is one of the members of the Interpol.

Based on the warrant, the reports said, ED will also be able to initiate proceedings against Naik under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

The probe agency has already attached properties valued at Rs 50.46 crores out of the total amount under the PMLA.

Zakir Naik’s money laundering case is based on the FIR lodged against the Islamic preacher by the National Investigation Agency for allegedly being involved in unlawful activities for spreading enmity and hatred between religious communities through provocative speeches.