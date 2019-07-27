ED puts up notice at Sarathi’s Barimul ashram

Kendrapara: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has put up notice at self-proclaimed godman Sarathi Baba alias Santosh Raul’s ashram at Barimul in Kendrapara district on Saturday.

A four-member team from ED today reached the ashram and put a notice restricting entries of the devotees inside the ashram. The notice said that the property is in possession of Enforcement Directorate and trespassers will be prosecuted.

Notably, Kendrapara SDJM on Thursday granted conditional bail to Sarathi on the basis of two sureties and a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh.

Subsequently, the self-proclaimed godman walked out from the Choudwar Circle Jail in Cuttack but was under the scanner of Odisha Crime Branch. Stringent action will be taken against Sarathi, if he is found flouting the court order, informed Crime Branch ADG Santosh Upadhyay.