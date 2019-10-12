ED identifies properties belonging to close associates of Dawood Ibrahim

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has identified properties in India and UK belonging to close associates of Dawood Ibrahim, according to reports.

The properties belong to Memon Iqbal Mohammed alias Iqbal Mirch.

The ED had arrested two persons in connection with its money laundering probe against late Mirchi, who died in London in 2013.

Mirchi had purchased three properties located in Worli belonging to Sir Mohammad Yusuf Trust in September 1986 for Rs 6.5 lakh through his company Rockside Enterprise.

These properties have been identified as Sea View, Marium Lodge and Rabia Mansion.