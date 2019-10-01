ECoR’s RPF Foundation Day Celebrated In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: ECoR’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) celebrated its 35th Foundation Day at a colorful function organised at Eastcoast Railway Stadium in Mancheswar.

The event was inaugurated by East Coast Railway general manager Vidya Bhusan.

The “Dog Show” showcasing performance of the dog squad with its handlers were the key attractions at the celebrations.

Jumping over bars or eloquently passing through a narrow ring at a height, it was a cakewalk for the squad. Their bonding with their handler was in full display with each of the four being very attentive taking singular or collective commands and executing them flawlessly.

RPF operates under the authority of Ministry of Railways and is responsible for the security of passengers and railway property of Indian Railways. Railway protection force has the authority to arrest and prosecute criminals.

RPF ensures that millions of passenger travel with safety and comfort.