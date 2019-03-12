ECoR to run special trains between Kolkata, Puri on Holi

Bhubaneswar: The Railways has decided to run one pair of special trains between Kolkata and Puri during Holi festival.

The move by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) came in order to avoid the rush of the passengers during Dola Purnima and Holi festival.

According to a press note released by the ECoR, Kolkata-Puri special train (03101) will leave Kolkata at 11.50 pm March 20 and arrive at Puri at 9.35 am in the next day. Similarly, train (03102) will leave Puri at 2 pm March 21and arrive Kolkata at 11:55 pm the same day, in the return direction.

Moreover, special trains between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam and Tirupati from both the directions will also run during the festival.