ECoR to introduce three MEMU trains for Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to introduce three new MEMU train service between Puri-Cuttack, Cuttack-Bhadrak and Cuttack-Paradeep section.

MEMU Train between Puri and Cuttack will replace 58416 Cuttack-Paradeep passengers with train number 68416 Puri-Cuttack MEMU from 28th September 2019. In return direction 58415 Cuttack-Puri passenger with train number 68415 Cuttack-Puri MEMU from 29th September 2019.

Similarly, MEMU Train between Cuttack and Bhadrak will replace 58436/58435 & 58424/85423 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack passenger with Train number 68436/68435 & 68424/68423 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack MEMU from 28th September 2019 and 29th September 2019 respectively.

MEMU Train between Cuttack and Paradeep will replace 58401 Cuttack-Paradeep Passenger Train with Train number 68401 Cuttack-Paradeep MEMU from 28th September 2019 and in return direction 58402 Paradeep-Cuttack passenger with train number 68402 Paradeep-Cuttack MEMU.

“All the three MEMU trains will run as per the timings of the passenger trains, a Railway official said.