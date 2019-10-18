ECoR to install National Flags at 26 stations

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to install monumental flags in 26 stations at different district headquarters.

ECoR is all set to install National Flags atop 100 feet tall poles at 26 stations over its jurisdiction in the current financial year.

These stations are located at district headquarters and in places of historical importance. The move is aimed to “instill patriotism in the passengers”.

The decision to install monumental flags at railway stations in district headquarters, historical places and tourist destinations were taken as per the directions of the Railway Ministry to instill nationalism and patriotism in the passengers, ECoR said in a statement here on Thursday.

These stations include Puri, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Kendhujhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Khurda Road, Khurda Town, Nayagarh Town, Brahmapur, Chhatrapur and Paradeep in Khurda Road Railway Division, Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Balangir, Nawapada Road, Bhawanipatna and Mahasamund in Sambalpur Division and Koraput, Rayagada, Paralakhmundi, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Jagadalpur and Dantewada in Waltair Railway Division.

The respective station administration and the RPF post will look after the safety, security, and maintenance of the flags, the statement added.